SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended down 0.69 percent, while the
50-share NSE index fell 0.56 percent, as Infosys Ltd
 slumped after disappointing investors with its growth
outlook, while caution also set in ahead of a key inflation data
next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up
1 basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent as some dealers trimmed
positions ahead of the crucial inflation reading, which may
influence the central bank's rate decision later this
month. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 52.8050/8150 versus its previous close of
52.6850/6950. It snapped a five-week rally to post its biggest
weekly loss in three-and-a-half months on Friday, weighed down
by demand for the greenback from oil importers and tracking
losses in domestic share market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bps at 7.00 percent, while
the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent
from the previous close. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

