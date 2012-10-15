FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
October 15, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index falls 0.27 percent while the 50-share
  NSE index is down 0.26 percent. Banks such as ICICI
Bank fall ahead of inflation data, to be released
around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT). ICICI Bank falls 0.8 percent while
HDFC Bank is down 0.9 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1
bp to 8.16 percent ahead of key September inflation data. Gains
in bond prices track a fall in global crude oil prices 
amid a broad risk off mood ahead of the corporate earnings
season.  
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 53.07/08 versus its previous close of
52.8050/8150, tracking weaker in Asian FX, stocks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 1 bps at 7.00 percent,
while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.61 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent
from the Friday's close. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

