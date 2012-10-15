FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815 GMT
October 15, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.1 percent,
rebounding from mild falls earlier. Banks gain even after data
showed wholesale price index (WPI) rose at a
faster-than-expected 7.81 percent in September from a year
earlier.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 
unchanged at 8.17 percent after wholesale price index (WPI)
 rose at a faster-than-expected 7.81 percent in
September from a year earlier.  
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 52.99/53.02 versus its previous close of
52.8050/8150, tracking weaker Asian FX, stocks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the
1-year swap rate rise 2 bps each to 6.99 percent
and 7.60 percent respectively, after higher-than-expected
inflation data in September. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent
from Friday's close. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
