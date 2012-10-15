FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 15, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.2 percent as
Reliance Industries rose ahead of July-September
earnings due later in the day, while ITC hit record
high as defensive sectors regained some of their appeal after
under-performing last month. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.17
percent steady but off the day's low, following a
higher-than-expected inflation print for September which
dampened hopes for a rate cut by the central bank later this
month. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 53.015/53.025 versus its previous close of
52.8050/8150, after inflation data was stronger than expected,
pushing back hopes for a rate cut that investors had hoped would
help boost growth and spark further foreign flows into equity
markets. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate
rise 1 basis point each to 7.01 percent and 7.62 percent
respectively. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent from
8.00/8.05 percent at Friday's close. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.