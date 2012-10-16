FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
October 16, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.3 percent
each tracking gains in other Asian markets on Tuesday after
rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investor
mood, with hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis
also helping to underpin sentiment.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.17 percent. The rally in oil prices
 overnight may limit any downward pressure on bond yields
and hold it in a 8.16 to 8.18 percent range during the day,
traders say. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee at 52.86/52.87 versus its previous close of
53.015/53.025, tracking improved global risk appetite after
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. 
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate
fall 1 basis point each to 7.00 percent and 7.61 percent
respectively. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Monday's close. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

