SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT
October 16, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.25 percent and the 50-share NSE index
gains 0.27 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets on
Tuesday. Axis Bank Ltd shares gain after strong
September quarter earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.17 percent and is likely to remain
rangebound ahead of the RBI meeting on Oct 30. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee gains at 52.83/52.85 to the dollar versus its
previous close of 53.015/53.025, snapping two sessions of
losses. The local unit is tracking improved global risk appetite
after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data, but USD
demand from importers to limit gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate
fall 1 basis point each to 7.00 percent and 7.61 percent
respectively. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Monday's close. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

