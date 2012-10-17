FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
October 17, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index was flat, while the 50-share NSE index fell
0.03 percent on profit booking in blue chips such as Reliance
Industries and State Bank of India. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent. Trading is expected to be
range-bound in the lead-up to the RBI policy review on Oct. 30.
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee was stronger for a second session at 52.76/77 per
dollar versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on
mood globally after strong U.S. earnings and after Spain averted
a ratings downgrade. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7 percent and
the 1-year swap rate unchanged at 7.61 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Tuesday's close. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

