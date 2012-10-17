FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 17, 2012 / 11:58 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended up 0.18 percent at 18,610.77 points
while the NSE index closed 0.22 percent higher at 5,660.25
points as investors bought battered stocks such as Infosys
 even when risk prevailed ahead of key corporate
earning numbers lined up this week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
steady at 8.15 percent as a fall in global crude prices eased
some of the inflationary worries, although no big debt price
movements are expected ahead of the central bank's policy review
towards the end of the month. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee closed unchanged at 52.87/88 per dollar as
positive sentiment from gains in the euro was offset by dollar
demand from oil and defence companies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year swap rate closed steady at 6.99
percent while the 1-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at
7.60 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed unchanged at 8.05/8.10
percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

