SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0635 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.73 percent at 18,747 points while the NSE index also 0.73 percent higher at 5,701.55 points with banks leading the gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.14 percent in the absence of any major triggers. Dealers expect trading to remain ranged between 8.13 and 8.16 percent for the day and between 8.10 and 8.20 percent until the central bank's policy review on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee slightly weaker at 52.93/94 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 52.87/88 due to dollar demand from oil firms. It, however, recovered from the day's low of 53.1050 on the back of gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.98 percent, while the 1-year swap rate steady at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)