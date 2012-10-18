FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0816 GMT
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0816 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index is up 0.73 percent while the NSE index gains
0.75 percent, led by gains in bank and property shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points (bps) at 8.13 percent. Hopes that the tight cash
crunch in the banking system, with the repo borrowing at a
four-month high, will prompt the Reserve Bank of India to buy
bonds via open market operation, induce buying. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee slightly weaker at 52.93/94 per dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 52.87/88 due to dollar demand from oil
firms. It, however, recovered from the day's low of 53.1050 on
the back of gains in the domestic share market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap and the
1-year swap rate are unchanged at 6.99 and 7.60 percent,
respectively. Trading was rangebound as market participants are
divided over the central bank's stance on policy rates, which
will be reviewed on Oct. 30.
 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.