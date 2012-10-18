SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed up 0.97 percent at 18,791.93 points while the NSE index gained 1.03 percent to 5,718.70 points, as auto makers such as Tata Motors and property developers gained on hopes of increased sale of big ticket items during the looming festival season, while lenders also rose on hopes of higher retail loan demand. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis points (bps) at 8.14 percent as buying emerged on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will step in to ease cash tightness in the banking system through open market operation (OMO) after a gap of four months. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed weaker at 53.41/42 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 52.87/88 due to dollar demand from oil firms and as some stops get triggered following the breach of 53.15-20 levels. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap closed down 2 basis points at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate also ended down 2 bps at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)