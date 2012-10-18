FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 11:54 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index closed up 0.97 percent at 18,791.93 points
while the NSE index gained 1.03 percent to 5,718.70 points, as
auto makers such as Tata Motors and property developers gained
on hopes of increased sale of big ticket items during the
looming festival season, while lenders also rose on hopes of
higher retail loan demand. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 1 basis points (bps) at 8.14 percent as buying emerged on
expectations the Reserve Bank of India will step in to ease cash
tightness in the banking system through open market operation
(OMO) after a gap of four months. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee closed weaker at 53.41/42 per dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 52.87/88 due to dollar demand from oil
firms and as some stops get triggered following the breach of
53.15-20 levels. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap closed down
2 basis points at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate also
ended down 2 bps at 7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.10/8.15 percent versus
its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.