October 19, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0545 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.30 percent at 18,735.84 points while
the NSE index fell 0.33 percent at 5,699.75 points, tracking
losses in Asian shares which eased as markets consolidated gains
from a three-day rally after European Union leaders took a big
step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single
banking supervisor. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent as the large cash deficit in
the banking system which is at a near four-month high has
sparked hopes the central bank may buy bonds through open market
operations to infuse cash. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 53.71/72 per dollar versus 53.41/42 at
previous close due to dollar demand from oil firms and tracking
broad weakness in other Asian currencies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap down 1 basis
point at 6.96 percent while the 1-year swap rate steady at 7.58
percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Thursday. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

