SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT
October 19, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index slips 0.72 percent and the 50-share NSE index
 down 0.7 percent, led by a fall in banking shares such
as State Bank of India 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps
to 8.12 percent. Cash deficit in the banking system at a
four-month high has sparked hopes of central bank buying bonds
through open market operations to infuse cash.
 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR falls to 53.71/72 from a one-month high of
53.82 earlier in the session. The pair closed at 53.41/42 on
Thursday. State-run banks sell dollars after the steep rise in
the pair in early trade.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap down 2 basis
points at 6.95 percent while the 1-year swap rate down 1 basis
point at 7.57 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Thursday. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

