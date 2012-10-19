FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index slips 0.58 percent and the 50-share NSE index
 down 0.6 percent, as Reliance Industries extended a
recent losing run on continued worries about the outlook for its
refining margins, and as recently outperforming financial stocks
such as HDFC were hit by profit-taking. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps
to 8.12 percent as cash deficit in the banking system sparked
hopes of central bank buying bonds through open market
operations. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR falls to 53.84/85 per dollar from 53.41/42
on Thursday, posting its biggest weekly decline in four months
on the back of huge dollar buying from state-run oil and defence
companies, along with demand from foreign banks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap unchanged at
6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.59
percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, lower from
its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Thursday. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.