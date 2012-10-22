FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0605 GMT
October 22, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0605 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 0.38 percent and the 50-share NSE index
 adds 0.33 percent, reversing their earlier losses
tracking a rebound in other Asian shares and lead by gains in
banks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.13 percent with a rangebound session expected ahead of the
central bank's policy review next week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR falls to 53.64/65 from 53.84/85 on the back of
dollar sales, which traders attribute to flows from Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd's $500 million bond sale last week.
  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap unchanged at
6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate up 1 basis point at
7.60 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent due to higher demand at the
start of a fresh reporting fortnight. 
      
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

