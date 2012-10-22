SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0605 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 0.38 percent and the 50-share NSE index adds 0.33 percent, reversing their earlier losses tracking a rebound in other Asian shares and lead by gains in banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.13 percent with a rangebound session expected ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR falls to 53.64/65 from 53.84/85 on the back of dollar sales, which traders attribute to flows from Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's $500 million bond sale last week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent due to higher demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)