SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0753 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 0.47 percent and the 50-share NSE index adds 0.34 percent, led by gains in private banks such as ICICI bank while TCS rises on strong Sept quarter earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.13 percent with a rangebound session expected ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR drops to 53.60/61 from its previous close of 53.84/85 on the back of dollar sales, which traders attribute to flows from Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's $500 million bond sale last week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rates rise to 8.05/8.10 percent from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand is higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight with two trading holidays during the week adding to the demand. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)