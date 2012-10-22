FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0753 GMT
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2012 / 8:02 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0753 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 0.47 percent and the 50-share NSE index
 adds 0.34 percent, led by gains in private banks such as
ICICI bank while TCS rises on strong Sept
quarter earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.13 percent with a rangebound session expected ahead of the
central bank's policy review next week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR drops to 53.60/61 from its previous close
of 53.84/85 on the back of dollar sales, which traders attribute
to flows from Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's $500 million
bond sale last week. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap unchanged at
6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate down 1 basis point at
7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rates rise to 8.05/8.10
percent from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand is
higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight with two
trading holidays during the week adding to the demand. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.