SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 22, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gained 0.59 percent and the 50-share NSE index
 added 0.58 percent, after strong earnings from blue-chip
companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd boosted
market sentiments. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.13 percent as traders abstained from taking positions in
the holiday-shortened week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    Indian rupee dropped to 53.47/48 from its previous
close of 53.84/85 on the back of dollar sales, likely on behalf
of foreign investors looking to bid at the auction of unused
limits in government and corporate debt. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
   The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap 
was unchanged at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate
 was steady at 7.59 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rates rose to 8.05/8.10
percent from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand was
higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight with two
trading holidays during the week adding to the demand. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

