FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.06 percent while the 50-share NSE index
 down 0.08 percent in choppy trade ahead of the expiry of
the monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.12 percent tracking a drop in global crude oil
prices but market would remain rangebound until the central
bank's monetary policy review next week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    Indian rupee steady at 53.47/48 per dollar as the
positive sentiment due to gains in other Asian currencies gets
offset by choppy local shares. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate unchanged
at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate also steady at 7.59
percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rates at 8.00/8.05 percent from its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.