SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.06 percent while the 50-share NSE index down 0.08 percent in choppy trade ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.12 percent tracking a drop in global crude oil prices but market would remain rangebound until the central bank's monetary policy review next week. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee steady at 53.47/48 per dollar as the positive sentiment due to gains in other Asian currencies gets offset by choppy local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate unchanged at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate also steady at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rates at 8.00/8.05 percent from its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)