SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0721 GMT
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0721 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.27 percent while the 50-share NSE index
 also fell 0.34 percent, ahead of the expiry of the
monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.13 percent. Investors are comforted by the falling global
oil prices which are likely to ease inflationary pressures and
raise expectations for rate cuts. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    USD/INR edges up to 53.59/60 versus its previous
close of 53.47/48 as oil importers step up dollar purchases to
meet month-end import commitments in a holiday-shortened week.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp
at 6.96 percent while the 1-year swap rate steady at 7.59
percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rates at 8.00/8.05 percent from its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

