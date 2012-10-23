FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index closed down 0.44 percent and the 50-share NSE
index ended 0.45 percent lower as cigarette maker ITC
Ltd continued to be hit by profit-booking after
touching a record high last week, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd
 fell on caution ahead of its quarterly results later
in the day. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1
basis point (bp) up at 8.14 percent as caution prevailed ahead
of the central bank policy review on Oct. 30, while trading
volumes were thin in a holiday-shortened week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee ended weaker at 53.74/75 per dollar versus its
previous close of 53.47/48 as dollar demand from oil firms and
gold importers looking to meet month-end import commitments
weighed, while losses in domestic shares added to the downward
pressure. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed up 1
bp at 6.98 percent while the 1-year swap rate edged up 1 bp to
7.60 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rates closed steady at 8.05/8.10
percent as demand was relatively stable in the first week of the
reporting fortnight. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.