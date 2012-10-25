FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
October 25, 2012 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 0.07 percent while the 50-share NSE
index up 0.01 percent. Trading is expected to be volatile given
that October derivative contracts expire at the end of the
session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent as caution prevailed ahead of
the central bank policy review on Oct. 30, while trading volumes
were thin in a holiday-shortened week. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 53.76/77 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.74/75 as the market plays catch-up with the euro's
losses on Wednesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp
at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate edged down 2 bp to
7.58 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rates steady at 8.05/8.10 percent as
demand was relatively stable in the first week of the reporting
fortnight. 
      
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
