SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 0.2 percent while the 50-share NSE index up 0.17 percent. Trading is expected to be volatile given that the October derivative contracts expire at the end of the session. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank policy review on Oct. 30, while trading volumes were thin in a holiday-shortened week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 53.65/66 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.74/75 as bunched up dollar inflows help offset the demand seen from importers looking to meet month-end commitments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate edged down 1 bp to 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rates steady at 8.05/8.10 percent as demand was relatively stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)