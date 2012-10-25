FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 25, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gained 0.26 percent to 18,758.63 points while
the 50-share NSE index rose 0.24 percent to 5,705.30 points, as
Mahindra & Mahindra advanced after its quarterly
earnings beat analyst estimates, while ICICI Bank rose
ahead of its results on Friday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent as caution prevailed
ahead of the central bank policy review on Oct. 30. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 53.56/57 per dollar versus its
previous close of 53.74/75 as broad losses in the dollar versus
major currencies and other Asians along with positive domestic
shares boosted the local currency. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed
steady at 6.98 percent while the 1-year swap rate edged down 1
bp to 7.59 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's four-day cash rates closed at 8.10/8.20
percent, little changed from 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday, as
demand was relatively stable in the first week of the reporting
fortnight. 
      
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

