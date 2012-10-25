SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.26 percent to 18,758.63 points while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.24 percent to 5,705.30 points, as Mahindra & Mahindra advanced after its quarterly earnings beat analyst estimates, while ICICI Bank rose ahead of its results on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank policy review on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 53.56/57 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.74/75 as broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asians along with positive domestic shares boosted the local currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed steady at 6.98 percent while the 1-year swap rate edged down 1 bp to 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rates closed at 8.10/8.20 percent, little changed from 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday, as demand was relatively stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)