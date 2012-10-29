FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
October 29, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS   
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 0.5 percent to 18,715.16 points while
the 50-share NSE index is up 0.43 percent at 5,689 points, with
Reliance Industries up 1.4 percent on hopes for
improved relationship with the government after the appointment
of Veerappa Moily as the new Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister
on Sunday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.13 percent as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank
policy review on Oct. 30. 
 
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee hit a one-week low at open on weakness in the
euro, with month-end dollar demand by oil refiners likely to
weigh. The rupee was at 53.83/85 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.74/75, after opening at 53.88. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 basis
point higher at 6.99 percent while the 1-year swap rate also
edged up 1 bp to 7.60 percent. 
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent in the second week of
the reporting fortnight, lower from the four-day rate 
close at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday. 
      
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

