SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 29, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended up 0.06 percent at 18,635.82 points and
the 50-share NSE index rose 0.02 percent to 5,665.60 points, as
Reliance Industries Ltd gained on hopes the
appointment of a new oil minister would improve its relations
with the government, but Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd 
dropped after its quarterly earnings missed estimates. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
steady at 8.13 percent as traders preferred to stay on the
sidelines a day ahead of the central bank's policy review. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.08/09 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.56/57 as local stocks
gave up gains ahead of the central bank's rate meeting and the
euro is dragged lower by continued uncertainty over Greece and
Spain. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up 1
basis point (bp) at 6.99 percent, while the 1-year swap rate
fell 1 bp to 7.58 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent in
the second week of the reporting fortnight, lower compared to
the four-day rate which ended at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday.
 
      
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

