SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
October 30, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.03 percent at 18,631.03 points and the
50-share NSE index 0.02 percent higher at 5,666.75 points, with
investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the monetary policy
review. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    Benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis
points at 8.11 percent as traders raise bets on the probability
of a rate cut at the central bank's policy review at 11 a.m.
following the marco-economic report on Monday which is being
seen as slightly less hawkish than recently, while finance
minister Chidambaram's comments on reining in the fiscal deficit
also aid sentiment. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.93/94 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.08/09 as dealers waiting
to see whether RBI succumbs to government pressure and cuts the
repo rate which if happens, could help the rupee gain to 53.70.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2
basis points at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate down 4
bps at 7.54 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

