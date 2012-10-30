SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.03 percent at 18,631.03 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.02 percent higher at 5,666.75 points, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the monetary policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.11 percent as traders raise bets on the probability of a rate cut at the central bank's policy review at 11 a.m. following the marco-economic report on Monday which is being seen as slightly less hawkish than recently, while finance minister Chidambaram's comments on reining in the fiscal deficit also aid sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.93/94 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.08/09 as dealers waiting to see whether RBI succumbs to government pressure and cuts the repo rate which if happens, could help the rupee gain to 53.70. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 basis points at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)