CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say 10-year yield rose by 5 bps, not 6 bps)
    STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.85 percent and the 50-share NSE index 1
percent lower, led by fall in rate sensitive sectors after the
Indian central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but
cut the cash reserve ratio for banks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
India's 10-year bond yield gains 5 basis points,
at 8.18 percent after the central bank's decision. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.03/04 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.08/09. However, the
Indian rupee weakened to 54.03/04 per dollar from
around 53.89/90 before the RBI's decision. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 basis
points at 7.02 percent, while the 1-year swap rate up 8 bps at
7.66 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

