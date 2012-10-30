FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
October 30, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended down 1.10 percent at 18,430.85 points
and the 50-share NSE index closed 1.19 percent lower at 5,597.90
points, after the central bank left the repo rate on hold and
signalled no easing action would be taken until 2013, denting
interest rate sensitive sectors such as banks and property.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis
points at 8.18 percent on expectations the central bank would
not cut interest rates until the first months of 2013 and
refrained from immediate purchase of bonds after cutting the
cash reserve ratio. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 53.96/97
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.08/09 after the
central bank kept interest rates unchanged, shifting the
pressure on the government to take additional steps to revive
growth and contain the fiscal deficit. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up 6
basis points at 7.05 percent, while the 1-year swap rate rose 12
bps to 7.70 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.00/8.10 percent
versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.