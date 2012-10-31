FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT
October 31, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.08 percent and the 50-share NSE index
0.19 percent lower on continued disappointment after the central
bank left the repo rate on hold with interest rate sensitive
stocks such as banks and property extending losses. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield higher by 1 basis
point (bp) at 8.19 percent, a day after the central bank kept
its key repo rate on hold and hinted that it may not lower rates
before the January-March quarter. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.12/13 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.96/97 on dollar demand by
a large private refiner, dealers said. The rupee is on its way
to post a monthly loss in October after two successive months of
gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bp at
7.06 percent, while the 1-year swap rate rose 2 bps to 7.72
percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. The RBI's cut in the cash
reserve ratio by 25 bps, which will add 175 billion rupees to
the system, will become effective Nov. 3. 
      
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

