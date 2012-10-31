FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
October 31, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index dropped 0.08 percent and the 50-share NSE
index was 0.1 percent lower on disappointment after the central
bank left the repo rate on hold, with interest-rate sensitive
stocks such as banks and property extending losses. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's 10-year bond yield higher by 1 basis
point (bp) at 8.19 percent. The 10-year bond yield is expected
to continue rising, albeit gradually, as rate cut bets get
pushed to 2013 after the RBI said there is a "reasonable
likelihood" of further policy easing in the fourth quarter of
the current fiscal year. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.07/08 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.96/97 on dollar demand by
a large private refiner, dealers said. The rupee is on its way
to post a monthly loss in October after two successive months of
gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps at
7.08 percent and the 1-year swap rate up 4 bps at 7.74 percent.
 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. The RBI, which cut the cash
reserve ratio by 25 bps, will add 175 billion rupees to the
system. 
      
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
