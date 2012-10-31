FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
October 31, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended up 0.4 percent while the 50-share NSE
index gained 0.4 percent, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki
rose on hopes sales would rebound, while drug makers including
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals extended a recent rally on the back of
robust earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3
basis points at 8.21 percent after moving in a 8.18 to 8.22
percent range. The 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points on the
month. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 53.80/81 
per dollar, stronger than its previous close of 53.96/97. It
fell to a session low of 54.21, but found support at its 55-day
moving average of 54.14. For October, the rupee has fallen 1.8
percent. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-yr OIS rate ended up 5 basis points
at 7.75 pct, its highest since Sept. 13. The benchmark 5-year
OIS rate rose 4 bps to 7.09 percent, after
touching 7.10 percent, its highest since Sept. 27. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.10/8.15 percent,
slightly up from the previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.