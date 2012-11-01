FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0829 GMT
November 1, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0829 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index is up 0.2 percent while the 50-share NSE index
rises 0.28 percent led by gains in auto shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.21 percent after opening higher as value buying creeps in.
 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    INR off highs on oil-related USD buying, pair at
53.79/80 after rising to 53.67, versus last close of 53.80/81.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-yr OIS rate and the
1-year OIS rate steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75
percent respectively as traders refrain from building new
positions after heavy paying seen post the central bank's policy
review. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the
previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

