SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 1, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gained 0.3 percent and the 50-share NSE index
was up 0.45 percent, led by gains in auto shares on
higher-than-expected October vehicle sales, while tech firm
Wipro rose after saying it will separate its non-IT
units to focus on outsourcing. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 8.19 percent, as value buying creeps in after a
sharp rally in the recent sessions. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    INR strengthens to 53.6950/7150 versus last close
of 53.80/81 on higher dollar inflows from foreign investors. The
currency is likely to witness ranged trading in the absence of
major domestic cues in the near term. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the
1-year OIS rate steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75
percent respectively, as traders refrain from building new
positions after heavy paying seen post the central bank's policy
review. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against the
previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

