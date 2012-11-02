SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.78 percent at 18,707.64 and the 50-share NSE index up 0.76 percent at 5,688.10, tracking gains in other Asian share markets that advanced with returning risk appetite as data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the United States and China. Banking stocks were leading gains in the local markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.19 percent, with traders awaiting results of a 130 billion rupees debt sale later in the day for direction. RUPEE -------------- INR marginally higher at 53.64/65 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150 as sentiment is boosted on the back of gains in the domestic share market but losses in the euro limits further gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.09 percent and the 1-year OIS rate also flat at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, steady at its close on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)