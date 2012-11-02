FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
November 2, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.78 percent at 18,707.64 and the 50-share
NSE index up 0.76 percent at 5,688.10, tracking gains in other
Asian share markets that advanced with returning risk appetite
as data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery
trend, particularly in the United States and China. Banking
stocks were leading gains in the local markets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous
close of 8.19 percent, with traders awaiting results of a 130
billion rupees debt sale later in the day for direction. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    INR marginally higher at 53.64/65 per dollar versus
its previous close of 53.6950/7150 as sentiment is boosted on
the back of gains in the domestic share market but losses in the
euro limits further gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.09 percent and
the 1-year OIS rate also flat at 7.75 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, steady at
its close on Thursday. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

