SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
November 2, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 1.12 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index is also up 1.04  percent, led by a rally in recent
underperformer such as ITC Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd
 and ICICI Bank Ltd. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 basis point
higher at 8.20 percent. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally higher at
53.68/69 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150,
tracking gains in the domestic share market while euro losses
limit upside. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis
point (bp) at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate
 steady at 7.75 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent steady at
from its Thursday close. 
      
  ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

