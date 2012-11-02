FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 2, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gained 1.04 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index was up 0.93 percent, posting its biggest weekly gain in
three weeks, helped by select buying in recent underperformers
such as ITC Ltd and Larsen and Toubro as the
global risk environment improved on the back of
better-than-expected U.S. economic data. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at
8.20 percent in a rangebound trade as investors see low
volatility till there are new triggers by way of open market
operations or further reform announcements. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.8050/8150 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150, after hitting
a one-week high early in the session on Friday as sharp losses
in the euro prompted banks to cover their short dollar positions
heading into the weekend, but gains in domestic shares limited
the fall. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the
1-year OIS rate were steady at 7.09 percent and
7.75 percent, respectively. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent against
Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 
      
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

