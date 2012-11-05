FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0540GMT
November 5, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0540GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gained 0.11 percent and the 50-share NSE index
was up 0.12 percent, despite a fall in Asian shares on Monday
tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as
investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought
U.S. presidential election and looked past strong U.S. jobs data
to fragile economic growth prospects worldwide.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
lower at 8.19 percent on softer commodity prices. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.05/06 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.8050/8150, tracking broad
gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian
units. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp lower
at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate was
steady at 7.75 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against
Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

