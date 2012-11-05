FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.04 percent and the 50-share NSE index
0.11 percent higher, led by gains in defensive stocks such as
ITC and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on caution ahead of
U.S. election.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off
lows at 8.19 percent from 8.20 percent on renewed concern that
the government may have to borrow more to fund a fiscal deficit
for the fiscal year that is expected to widen from the initial
target. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.60/61 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.8050/8150, its weakest
level against the dollar in more than a month and half, tracking
a bout of global risk aversion ahead of U.S. elections and a key
Greek parliamentary vote on austerity. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the
1-year OIS rate were steady at 7.09 percent and
7.75 percent respectively. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against
Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

