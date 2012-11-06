FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.29 percent and the 50-share NSE index
0.35 percent higher, with drugmaker Cipla  jumping
after reporting a surge in quarterly earnings while State Bank
of India  rose on hopes of rising demand for loans in
the holiday season 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 1 basis point at 8.18 percent on hopes that any extra
borrowing by the government will be funded by treasury bills.
 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.60/61. The Indian rupee
retreated from one-and-half month lows hit early in the session
to close stronger on Tuesday boosted by corporate dollar sales
and a mild recovery in the domestic stock markets. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the
1-year OIS rate were up 1 basis point each at
7.10 percent and 7.76 percent respectively. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent against
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

    

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

