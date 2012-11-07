FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT
#Financials
November 7, 2012 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.17 percent and the 50-share NSE index 
0.15 percent higher, ahead of the outcome of the U.S.
presidential elections. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.18 percent with the market awaiting cues from the central bank
on possible open market operations. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.21/22 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.43/44 tracking the
dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate at 7.12
percent from 7.10 percent and the 1-year OIS rate 
at 7.77 percent from 7.76 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against
previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

    

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

