SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0719 GMT
November 7, 2012 / 7:34 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0719 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.68 percent and the 50-share NSE index 
0.77 percent higher, extending gains after U.S. President Barack
Obama won re-election. Bank shares including State Bank of India
 were leading the gains 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.18 percent as market participants await central bank's word on
 possible open market operations to ease a cash crunch. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.24 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.43/44. The dollar fell broadly
in Asia as Obama won a closely-fought election, which ensured
that the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing will be in place.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate at 7.12
percent from 7.10 percent and the 1-year OIS rate 
at 7.77 percent from 7.76 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

    

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

