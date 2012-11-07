SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0719 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.68 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.77 percent higher, extending gains after U.S. President Barack Obama won re-election. Bank shares including State Bank of India were leading the gains GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent as market participants await central bank's word on possible open market operations to ease a cash crunch. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.24 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.43/44. The dollar fell broadly in Asia as Obama won a closely-fought election, which ensured that the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing will be in place. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate at 7.12 percent from 7.10 percent and the 1-year OIS rate at 7.77 percent from 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)