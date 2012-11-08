SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index falls 0.44 percent and the NSE index is also down 0.51 percent, tracking falls in Asian shares on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning the safe-haven dollar and yen as well as U.S. Treasuries on safety bids. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.18 percent ahead of 130 billion rupee bond sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker, snapping two sessions of gains, on a global risk-off mood. The partially convertible rupee at 54.55/56 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.2050/2150. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.15 percent and the 1-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.78 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)