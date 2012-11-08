FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2012 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index falls 0.44 percent and the NSE
index is also down 0.51 percent, tracking falls in Asian
shares on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis
in the United States and the European economy's further
deterioration, underpinning the safe-haven dollar and yen as
well as U.S. Treasuries on safety bids. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point lower at 8.18 percent ahead of 130 billion rupee bond sale
on Friday. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The rupee was weaker, snapping two sessions of gains, on a
global risk-off mood. The partially convertible rupee at
54.55/56 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.2050/2150.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 basis
point higher at 7.15 percent and the 1-year OIS rate
 1 basis point higher at 7.78 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.