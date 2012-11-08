FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
#Financials
November 8, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index falls 0.56 percent and the NSE index is
down 0.68 percent, tracking falls in Asian shares on Thursday as
investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States
and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning
the safe-haven dollar and yen as well as U.S. Treasuries on
safety bids. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 
unchanged at 8.19 percent ahead of 130 billion rupee bond sale
on Friday. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.48/49 per dollar after
falling to 54.6725 early in the session against its previous
close of 54.2050/2150. Traders say a large technology exporter
was spotted selling dollars earlier in the session while some
other foreign banks also sold the greenback.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged
at 7.14 percent and the 1-year OIS rate 1 basis
point lower at 7.76 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

