SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index falls 0.56 percent and the NSE index is down 0.68 percent, tracking falls in Asian shares on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning the safe-haven dollar and yen as well as U.S. Treasuries on safety bids. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.19 percent ahead of 130 billion rupee bond sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.48/49 per dollar after falling to 54.6725 early in the session against its previous close of 54.2050/2150. Traders say a large technology exporter was spotted selling dollars earlier in the session while some other foreign banks also sold the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.14 percent and the 1-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)