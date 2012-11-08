FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 8, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index fell 0.3 percent and the NSE index edged 
down 0.37 percent, retreating from near 4-1/2 week highs, as
recent out-performers such as Larsen & Toubro were hit by
profit-taking on worries about budget negotiations in the United
States and Europe's economic troubles. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 
unchanged at 8.19 percent ahead of the 130 billion rupee bond
sale on Friday. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.36/37 per dollar 
weaker than its previous close of 54.2050/2150 snapping two
sessions of gains, as euro zone concerns again took centre stage
with worries over whether Spain would seek a bailout soon. 
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 1-year OIS rate was flat at 7.77 
p ercent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell
1 basis point to 7.13 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

