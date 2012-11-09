SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0500GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.05 percent while the NSE index edges down 0.02 percent. State Bank of India gains 0.6 percent while Coal India is up 0.3 percent ahead of their quarterly results later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.20 percent ahead of the 130 billion rupee bond sale later in session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.34/35 per dollar, marginally weaker than its previous close of 54.36/37, helped by a mild recovery in the euro in Asian session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.76 p ercent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp up at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)