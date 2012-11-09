FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
November 9, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index is down 0.34 percent while the NSE index
edges down 0.33 percent. State Bank of India fell 2.7
percent after the country's biggest lender, posted a 30 percent
gain in quarterly net profit, the smallest increase this year,
as higher provisioning for bad loans constrained earnings
growth. Ÿ 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.20 percent ahead of the 130 billion rupee
bond sale later in session. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.41/42 per dollar,
marginally weaker than its previous close of 54.36/37, helped by
a mild recovery in the euro in Asian session.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent,
while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp up at
7.14 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent.
 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

