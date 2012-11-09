FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 9, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index is down 0.86 percent while the NSE index
edges down 0.91 percent, led by falls in State Bank of India,
after the country's biggest lender posted its smallest profit
increase this year as bad loans constrained earnings growth.
Ÿ 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3
basis points (bp) at 8.22 percent as traders lightened their
positions after the supply of long-end bonds at the government
auction ahead of a truncated week. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.75/76 per dollar,
weaker than its previous close of 54.36/37, as the euro gave up
its early gains and local stocks fell after the country's
largest lender reported earnings below expectations. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
   India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent
while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 2 basis
points to 7.15 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent.
 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

