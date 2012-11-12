SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.2 percent while the NSE index edges 0.21 percent higher, led by gains in Infosys. Trading volumes are likely to be muted ahead of Diwali holidays. Ÿ GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.22 percent ahead of September factory data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.64/67 per dollar, than its previous close of 54.75/76, helped by gains in the euro after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, but gains were thought limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance ministers later in the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also unchanged at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)