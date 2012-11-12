FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
November 12, 2012 / 4:06 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index is up 0.2 percent while the NSE index
edges 0.21 percent higher, led by gains in Infosys.
Trading volumes are likely to be muted ahead of Diwali holidays.
Ÿ 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
 8.22 percent ahead of September factory data. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.64/67 per
dollar, than its previous close of 54.75/76, helped by gains in
the euro after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in
parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, but gains
were thought limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance
ministers later in the session. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
   India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent
while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also
unchanged at 7.15 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent.
 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

