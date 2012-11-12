FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 12, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index is down 0.07 percent while the NSE index
edges 0.04 percent lower after a surprise contraction in
industrial production, a fall in exports, and a higher consumer
price index deepened fears about the Indian economy.
 Ÿ 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.21
percent versus previous close of 8.22 percent after
weaker-than-expected September factory data. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee was at 54.88/89 per dollar
from its previous close of 54.75/76, after data showing a record
trade deficit and contraction in factory output stoked fears
about economic growth at a time of continued high inflation. 
  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.75
percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down
1 bp at 7.14 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/15 percent from 8.05/8.10
percent at the previous close. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
