SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0558 GMT
November 15, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0558 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index is down 0.82 percent while the NSE index
edges 0.81 percent lower, tracking falls in Asian shares at the
prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S. "fiscal
cliff" and rising tensions in the Middle East after Israel
launched an offensive against Palestinian militants in
Gaza. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
bps at 8.19 percent as market cheered the unexpected easing of
headline inflation to its slowest pace in eight months. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee was at 55.00/55.01 per
dollar from its previous close of 54.88/89, tracking weakness in
the global risk environment following fears political gridlock
could push the United States over its "fiscal cliff" and an
upsurge of violence in the Middle East. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's 1-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.70
percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down
3 bp at 7.11 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.05 percent from
8.10/8.15 percent at the previous close. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

