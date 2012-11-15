SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0558 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.82 percent while the NSE index edges 0.81 percent lower, tracking falls in Asian shares at the prospect of drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" and rising tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched an offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.19 percent as market cheered the unexpected easing of headline inflation to its slowest pace in eight months. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was at 55.00/55.01 per dollar from its previous close of 54.88/89, tracking weakness in the global risk environment following fears political gridlock could push the United States over its "fiscal cliff" and an upsurge of violence in the Middle East. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.70 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bp at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.05 percent from 8.10/8.15 percent at the previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)